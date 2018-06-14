Leith Wheeler Core Plus Bond
LWCPBAN:CN
9.62
CAD
0.03
0.31%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.45 - 9.95
1年トータルリターン
0.34%
年初来リターン
0.63%
前日終値
9.59
52週レンジ
9.45 - 9.95
1年トータルリターン
0.23%
年初来リターン
0.63%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
9.6203
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 05/31/2018)
79.327
設定日
06/25/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.08334
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.47%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Core Plus Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a moderate level of income and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities issues by Canadian, U.S., and other international corporations.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com