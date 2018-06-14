Leith Wheeler Core Active Bo
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.36 - 10.94
1年トータルリターン
0.69%
年初来リターン
0.48%
前日終値
10.52
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
10.5487
資産総額 (十億 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
2.897
設定日
06/25/2002
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.08346
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.16%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.84%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler Core Active Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide a stable and attractive total return through investment in domestic and foreign fixed income securities or their derivatives. The Fund will identify opportunities to shift investment between various maturities and between Federal, Provincial, and Corporate bonds.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com