LV= Vanguard LifeStrategy 60
LVVLS2P:LN
166.30
GBp
0.20
0.12%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
156.00 - 166.50
1年トータルリターン
5.02%
年初来リターン
1.73%
前日終値
166.50
52週レンジ
156.00 - 166.50
1年トータルリターン
4.47%
年初来リターン
1.73%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
166.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
259.267
設定日
05/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VGLS60A:LN
Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Eq
|1.43 百万
|250.11 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity - Pension is an open-end pension incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to gain exposure to a diversified notional portfolio. The Fund invests approximately 60% by value of equity securities and 40% by value of fixed income securities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-