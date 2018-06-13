LV= Vanguard LifeStrategy 40
LVVL4EP:LN
145.80
GBp
0.10
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
139.50 - 146.10
1年トータルリターン
2.96%
年初来リターン
0.71%
前日終値
145.90
52週レンジ
139.50 - 146.10
1年トータルリターン
2.68%
年初来リターン
0.71%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
145.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
242.154
設定日
05/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VGLS40A:LN
Vanguard LifeStrategy 40% Eq
|1.46 百万
|236.05 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Vanguard LifeStrategy 40% Equity - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio. The Fund invests in approximately 40% by value of equity securities and 60% by value of fixed income securities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-