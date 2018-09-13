Fondo de Inversion Larrain V
LVVICOR:CI
906.5816
USD
4.3362
0.48%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
889.6394 - 1,065.4840
1年トータルリターン
-14.68%
年初来リターン
-10.60%
前日終値
902.2454
ファンド分類
Latin American Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Latin American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
906.5816
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
14.528
設定日
09/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 05/09/2013)
25.65233069
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICIO MUNOZ
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK631085:COR
|429.00 千
|1.90 百万
|13.90
|
EI138329:COR
|6.61 千
|1.82 百万
|13.34
|
EJ060294:COR
|5.00 千
|1.33 百万
|9.75
|
EF397255:COR
|3.50 千
|1.30 百万
|9.55
|
AO261506:COR
|6.40 千
|1.26 百万
|9.21
|
AP669824:COR
|3.00 百万
|1.09 百万
|8.01
|
AQ733812:COR
|2.00 百万
|697.00 千
|5.11
|
EJ023429:COR
|133.00 千
|646.00 千
|4.74
|
AP810561:COR
|1.50 百万
|547.00 千
|4.01
|
LW810624:COR
|2.19 千
|479.00 千
|3.51
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion Larrain Vial - Vicam Cordillera is a closed-end fund registered in Chile. The Fund's objective is to seek revenue and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of Latin American local-currency sovereign-debt instruments. The Fund will use derivatives as a way to complement its strategies, enhance returns and improve risk management.
住所LarrainVial AGF SA
Isadora Goyenechea 2800 - Piso 15
Las Condes, Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2339-8500
Webサイトwww.larrainvial.com