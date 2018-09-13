Fondo de Inversion Larrain V

LVVICOR:CI
906.5816
USD
4.3362
0.48%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
889.6394 - 1,065.4840
1年トータルリターン
-14.68%
年初来リターン
-10.60%
前日終値
902.2454
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
906.5816
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
14.528
設定日
09/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 05/09/2013)
25.65233069
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICIO MUNOZ
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK631085:COR
429.00 千 1.90 百万 13.90
EI138329:COR
6.61 千 1.82 百万 13.34
EJ060294:COR
5.00 千 1.33 百万 9.75
EF397255:COR
3.50 千 1.30 百万 9.55
AO261506:COR
6.40 千 1.26 百万 9.21
AP669824:COR
3.00 百万 1.09 百万 8.01
AQ733812:COR
2.00 百万 697.00 千 5.11
EJ023429:COR
133.00 千 646.00 千 4.74
AP810561:COR
1.50 百万 547.00 千 4.01
LW810624:COR
2.19 千 479.00 千 3.51
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion Larrain Vial - Vicam Cordillera is a closed-end fund registered in Chile. The Fund's objective is to seek revenue and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of Latin American local-currency sovereign-debt instruments. The Fund will use derivatives as a way to complement its strategies, enhance returns and improve risk management.
住所
LarrainVial AGF SA
Isadora Goyenechea 2800 - Piso 15
Las Condes, Santiago
Chile
電話番号
562-2339-8500
Webサイト
www.larrainvial.com