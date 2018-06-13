LV= Threadneedle UK Equity I
LVTWIP2:LN
245.00
GBp
1.40
0.57%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
212.50 - 245.00
1年トータルリターン
5.52%
年初来リターン
7.16%
前日終値
243.60
52週レンジ
212.50 - 245.00
1年トータルリターン
4.62%
年初来リターン
7.16%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
245
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
839.200
設定日
11/19/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LVURNAH:LN
Threadneedle Investment Fund
|598.76 千
|808.20 千
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle UK Equity Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income with the potential to grow invested capital as well. The Fund invests in shares of small, medium, and large companies in the UK.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-