LV= Threadneedle UK Fixed In
LVTUFIP:LN
937.70
GBp
6.10
0.65%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
908.50 - 958.70
1年トータルリターン
-1.56%
年初来リターン
-0.84%
前日終値
931.60
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
937.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.380
設定日
01/30/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle UK Fixed Interest - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve growth. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds issued by the UK government and other bonds that are priced in British pounds.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-