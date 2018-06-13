LV= Threadneedle UK Fixed In
LVTUFI2:LN
119.50
GBp
0.80
0.67%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
115.70 - 122.00
1年トータルリターン
-1.45%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
前日終値
118.70
52週レンジ
115.70 - 122.00
1年トータルリターン
-0.85%
年初来リターン
-0.77%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
119.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.060
設定日
01/16/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle UK Fixed Interest - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow the invested capital. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds issued by the UK government and other bonds that are priced in British pounds.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-