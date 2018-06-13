LV= Threadneedle Managed Por
LVTMP3P:LN
128.90
GBp
0.10
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
126.00 - 130.20
1年トータルリターン
1.19%
年初来リターン
0.23%
前日終値
129.00
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
128.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
13.944
設定日
06/24/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV Threadneedle Managed Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income with the potential for some growth to the amount you invested as well. The Fund invests in bonds, equities, and properties.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-