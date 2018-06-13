LV=Threadneedle High Yield B
LVTHYBP:LN
145.00
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
140.70 - 146.10
1年トータルリターン
2.13%
年初来リターン
0.30%
前日終値
145.00
52週レンジ
140.70 - 146.10
1年トータルリターン
2.20%
年初来リターン
0.30%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
145
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
3.031
設定日
03/30/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle High Yield Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income. The Fund invests two-thirds of its assets in high income paying bonds issued by companies worldwide.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-