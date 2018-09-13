LV= Threadneedle European ex
LVTHEGP:LN
295.40
GBp
0.60
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
273.50 - 308.50
1年トータルリターン
3.76%
年初来リターン
2.05%
前日終値
296.00
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
295.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
1.025
設定日
01/30/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle European ex-UK Growth Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow the amount invested. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in shares of companies any size in markets throughout Europe.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-