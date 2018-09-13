LV= Threadneedle Balanced Ma
LVTHBMP:LN
277.60
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
271.30 - 286.60
1年トータルリターン
1.70%
年初来リターン
-1.26%
前日終値
277.60
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
277.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
20.972
設定日
01/30/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle Balanced Managed - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth and to maximize the capital return. The Fund invests in equities from companies around the world.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-