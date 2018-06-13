LV=Threadneedle China Opport
LVTDNC2:LN
246.80
GBp
0.70
0.28%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
188.70 - 247.50
1年トータルリターン
30.43%
年初来リターン
10.51%
前日終値
247.50
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
246.8
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
913.600
設定日
03/30/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Threadneedle China Opportunities - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow the amount you invested. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in shares of companies in China or companies that have significant operations there.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-