LV=Sentinel Universal Portfo
LVSUP2P:LN
205.50
GBp
0.30
0.15%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
193.40 - 205.50
1年トータルリターン
4.07%
年初来リターン
1.76%
前日終値
205.20
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
205.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
4.421
設定日
03/25/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SENUNVI:LN
Sentinel Universal Portfolio
|2.39 百万
|4.40 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Sentinel Universal Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
