LV=Schroder UK Mid 250-Pen
LVSUMS2:LN
322.10
GBp
1.40
0.44%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
270.00 - 322.10
1年トータルリターン
15.98%
年初来リターン
5.37%
前日終値
320.70
52週レンジ
270.00 - 322.10
1年トータルリターン
15.27%
年初来リターン
5.37%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
322.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.331
設定日
04/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRUMI:LN
Schroder UK Mid 250 Fund
|2.12 百万
|5.10 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Schroder UK Mid 250 - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in companies listed in the FTSE 250 Index.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-