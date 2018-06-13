LV=Schroder US Mid Cap-Pen
LVSUCP2:LN
384.50
GBp
2.60
0.68%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
340.90 - 383.10
1年トータルリターン
4.01%
年初来リターン
2.81%
前日終値
381.90
52週レンジ
340.90 - 383.10
1年トータルリターン
3.64%
年初来リターン
2.81%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
384.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
11.061
設定日
04/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCNOAMA:LN
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ米国中型株ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|7.66 百万
|10.50 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Schroder US Mid Cap - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth and income. The Fund invests in equity securities of medium-sized US companies.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-