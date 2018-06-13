LV=Schroder All Maturities C
LVSMS2P:LN
150.20
GBp
0.50
0.33%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
149.20 - 154.10
1年トータルリターン
-1.56%
年初来リターン
-2.25%
前日終値
149.70
52週レンジ
149.20 - 154.10
1年トータルリターン
-1.00%
年初来リターン
-2.25%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
150.2
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
558.800
設定日
06/24/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCCBP1A:LN
Schroder All Maturities Corp
|200.85 千
|566.40 千
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Schroder All Maturities Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth and income. The Fund invests in non - government debt securities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-