LV=Schroder Global Property
LVSHGPP:LN
143.10
GBp
1.10
0.77%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
123.60 - 149.20
1年トータルリターン
-3.77%
年初来リターン
0.07%
前日終値
142.00
52週レンジ
123.60 - 149.20
1年トータルリターン
-3.45%
年初来リターン
0.07%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
143.1
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
299.500
設定日
12/19/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Schroder Global Property Income Maximizer - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income with potential for capital growth. The Fund invests in real estate investment trusts, equity and equity related securities and debt securities of property companies worldwide.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-