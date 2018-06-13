LV=Schroder Global Property
LVSGSP2:LN
274.90
GBp
1.90
0.70%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
274.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
2.605
設定日
04/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Schroder Global Property Securities - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a total return. The Fund invests primarily real estate investment trusts, equity and debt securities of other types of property companies worldwide. Investment is in the form of directly held transferable securities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
