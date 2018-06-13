LV=Schroder Global Emerging
LVSGESP:LN
209.40
GBp
0.60
0.29%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
184.50 - 219.90
1年トータルリターン
11.49%
年初来リターン
0.00%
前日終値
208.80
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
209.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
3.058
設定日
06/24/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHRGEI:LN
Schroder Global Emerging Mar
|1.45 百万
|2.82 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Schroder Global Emerging Markets - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide growth in capital over the long term. The Fund invests in various aspects of emerging markets from across the world.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-