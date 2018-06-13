LV=Sentinel Enterprise Portf
LVSEPS1:LN
228.80
GBp
1.60
0.70%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
201.00 - 227.50
1年トータルリターン
10.08%
年初来リターン
4.66%
前日終値
227.20
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
228.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
2.371
設定日
03/06/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SENTENA:LN
Sentinel Enterprise Portfoli
|1.59 百万
|2.28 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LV=Sentinel Enterprise Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities across the world.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-