LV=Schroder Income S2-Pen
LVSCISP:LN
226.70
GBp
0.40
0.18%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
192.90 - 231.40
1年トータルリターン
14.27%
年初来リターン
9.48%
前日終値
226.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
226.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
2.651
設定日
08/17/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Schroder Income - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund invests in global equities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-