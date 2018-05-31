LVO Global Partners Sub-Fund
LVOGLPT:LX
189.44
EUR
更新日時 2018/05/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
177.58 - 189.44
1年トータルリターン
3.92%
年初来リターン
3.67%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/31/2018)
189.44
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
12/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L.V.O. Global - Partners Sub-Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate an attractive long-term rate of return which is consistent with avoiding permanent loss of capital. The Fund invests in global equities of any capitalisation, equity-related securities and global fixed income and floating rate debt securities.
住所L.V.O. Global
1b, rue Jean Piret
L-2350 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-