LV=Newton Balanced-Pen
LVNWBAP:LN
294.90
GBp
0.60
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
271.10 - 295.00
1年トータルリターン
1.58%
年初来リターン
2.26%
前日終値
294.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
294.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
10.285
設定日
04/17/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Newton Balanced - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in global equity and debt securities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-