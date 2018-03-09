LV=Newton Higher Income-Pen
LVNTHIP:LN
283.50
GBp
1.90
0.67%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
273.70 - 297.90
1年トータルリターン
1.43%
年初来リターン
-3.35%
前日終値
281.60
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
283.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.671
設定日
04/17/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Newton Higher Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-