LV=Newton Higher Income-Pen
LVNHIP2:LN
210.30
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
195.20 - 219.90
1年トータルリターン
4.88%
年初来リターン
-0.09%
前日終値
210.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
210.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
2.968
設定日
04/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=Newton Higher Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-