LV=North American Equity Tra
LVNAETP:LN
332.20
GBp
3.10
0.94%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
301.30 - 342.90
1年トータルリターン
2.93%
年初来リターン
-0.96%
前日終値
329.10
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
332.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
25.901
設定日
01/30/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=North American Equity Tracker - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the return of the FTSE® All-World Developed North America Index.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-