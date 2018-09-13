LV=North American Equity Tra
LVNAET2:LN
406.30
GBp
0.60
0.15%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
333.20 - 414.00
1年トータルリターン
20.00%
年初来リターン
11.81%
前日終値
406.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
406.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
26.485
設定日
08/04/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=North American Equity Tracker - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the return of the FTSE® All-World Developed North America Index.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-