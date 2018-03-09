Fondo Mutuo LarrainVial Mone
LVMOMLV:CI
1.00
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/09/2018)
96.179
設定日
08/12/2016
前日終値
1.00
1年トータルリターン
0.08%
年初来リターン
0.00%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 03/09/2018)
96.179
設定日
08/12/2016
ファンドマネージャ
JAIME ARMIJO
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondo Mutuo Larrain Vial Money Market is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund's objective is total return. The Fund invests in short-term fixed-income instruments denominated either in US Dollars or Chilean Pesos, and with maturities of less than 90 days. Additionally, the Fund may invest in derivative products.
住所LarrainVial AGF SA
Isadora Goyenechea 2800 - Piso 15
Las Condes, Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2339-8500
Webサイトwww.larrainvial.com