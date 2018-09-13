LV= M&G Global Dividend S2-P
LVMGDS2:LN
188.40
GBp
0.80
0.42%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
166.30 - 196.30
1年トータルリターン
13.10%
年初来リターン
3.12%
前日終値
189.20
52週レンジ
166.30 - 196.30
1年トータルリターン
10.36%
年初来リターン
3.12%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
188.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.858
設定日
11/13/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=M&G Global Dividend - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver a dividend yield above the market average. The Fund invests in a range of global equities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-