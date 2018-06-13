LV=M&G Corporate Bond-Pen
LVMGCP2:LN
189.20
GBp
0.70
0.37%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
187.80 - 193.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.61%
年初来リターン
-1.87%
前日終値
188.50
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
189.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
10.551
設定日
04/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=M&G Corporate Bond-Pen is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a higher total return from investment than would be obtainable in UK government fixed interest securities. of similar maturities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-