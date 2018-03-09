LV=M&G Corporate Bond-Pen
LVMGCBP:LN
187.20
GBp
1.30
0.70%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
181.70 - 189.60
1年トータルリターン
2.81%
年初来リターン
-1.11%
前日終値
185.90
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
187.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
10.977
設定日
08/22/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=M&G Corporate Bond-Pen is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a higher total return from investment than would be obtainable in UK government fixed interest securities. of similar maturities.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-