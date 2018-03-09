LV=M&G Global Basics-Pen
LVMGBSP:LN
165.70
GBp
0.80
0.49%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
164.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
165.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.541
設定日
08/22/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LV=M&G Global Basics - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to create long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in companies operating in basic industries.
住所Liverpool Victoria Portfolio Manager
80 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6EE
電話番号-
Webサイト
-