Portfolio Management Solutio
LUXEQPR:LX
1,167.89
EUR
4.62
0.40%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,127.95 - 1,221.14
1年トータルリターン
3.45%
年初来リターン
-1.75%
前日終値
1,163.27
52週レンジ
1,127.95 - 1,221.14
1年トータルリターン
3.65%
年初来リターン
-1.75%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,167.89
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
45.694
設定日
05/18/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTOPHE LEROY / DIANE BERKOVITS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Portfolio Management Solutions - Equity Premium Euro is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform the European stock markets. The Fund can invest in a diverse portfolio of equities listed on European markets. The Fund can also invest up to 100 percent of its assets in other OPC funds that can invest in debt instruments with a maturity of 12 months or less.
住所Portfolio Management Solutions
33, rue de Gasperich
L-25826 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-