Portfolio Management Solutio
LUXCOUP:LX
1,227.17
USD
2.30
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,167.96 - 1,250.17
1年トータルリターン
5.07%
年初来リターン
-0.05%
前日終値
1,224.87
52週レンジ
1,167.96 - 1,250.17
1年トータルリターン
5.13%
年初来リターン
-0.05%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,227.17
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
25.013
設定日
03/17/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BENEDICTE SALOMON / ADRIEN GODOT
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Portfolio Management Solutions - Conservative Dollar is a SICAV incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in other funds that in turn invest in equity, debt, and money market instruments.
住所Portfolio Management Solutions
33, rue de Gasperich
L-25826 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-