Portfolio Management Solutio
LUXBAEP:LX
1,262.96
EUR
5.28
0.42%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,230.43 - 1,301.93
1年トータルリターン
2.64%
年初来リターン
-1.19%
前日終値
1,257.68
52週レンジ
1,230.43 - 1,301.93
1年トータルリターン
2.63%
年初来リターン
-1.19%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,262.96
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
193.034
設定日
03/17/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BENEDICTE SALOMON / HANG THU NGUYEN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Portfolio Management Solutions - Balanced Euro is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in other funds that in turn invest in equities, debt and money market securities.
住所Portfolio Management Solutions
33, rue de Gasperich
L-25826 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-