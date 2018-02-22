Portfolio Management Solutio
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,017.35 - 1,049.72
1年トータルリターン
0.66%
年初来リターン
0.27%
前日終値
1,030.82
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/22/2018)
1,029.22
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/22/2018)
7.242
設定日
09/07/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHRISTOPHE LEROY / DIANE BERKOVITS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Portfolio Management Solutions - Equity Alpha Euro is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve absolute performance with a limited correlation to equity markets through a disciplined quantitative process. The Fund invests its assets in a diverse portfolio of equities listed on European markets. The Fund can invest up to 100 percent in other OPC Funds.
住所Portfolio Management Solutions
33, rue de Gasperich
L-25826 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Not Disclosed
Webサイト
-