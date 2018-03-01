Newlox Gold Ventures Corp
LUX:CN
Canadian Sec
0.06
CAD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/01
出来高
208,200
前日終値
0.06
52週レンジ
0.03 - 0.08
年初来リターン
-8.33%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (CAD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 CAD)
3.943
発行済株式数 (百万)
71.694
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Materials
業種
Metals & Mining
産業サブグループ
Precious Metal Mining
企業概要
Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. is a gold processing and trading company, pursuing precious metal related business opportunities in Latin America, focusing on Nicaragua, Ecuador and Costa Rica. The Company collaborates with the Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia, to achieve precious metal extraction and soil remediation.
住所500 - 900 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6
Canada
電話番号1-604-617-7221
Webサイトwww.newloxgold.com