Luvu Brands Inc
LUVU:US
OTC US
0.03
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/02/28
出来高
500
前日終値
0.03
52週レンジ
0.03 - 0.09
出来高
500
前日終値
0.03
52週レンジ
0.03 - 0.09
年初来リターン
-27.46%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (-) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 USD)
2.121
発行済株式数 (百万)
73.453
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Home & Office Products
産業サブグループ
Home & Office Furnishings
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Luvu Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets home furnishings and lifestyle products. The Company provides indoor and outdoor furniture and casual seating, sexual wellness accessories, and self-care solutions. Luvu Brands also offers private label contract services to schools and institutions.
住所2745 Bankers Industrial Drive
Atlanta, GA 30360
United States
電話番号1-770-246-6400
Webサイトwww.luvubrands.com