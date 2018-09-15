SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+
LUTRM:EB
Cboe BXE EU
23.120
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
23.120
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
23.120 - 23.120
出来高
0
前日終値
23.120
52週レンジ
23.120 - 23.120
始値
23.120
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
23.120 - 23.120
出来高
0
前日終値
23.120
52週レンジ
23.120 - 23.120
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
10.577
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.3927
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.46%
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
1.46%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912810RU:GOV
|631.80
|601.57 千
|5.73
|
912810RD:GOV
|415.00
|459.56 千
|4.38
|
912810RX:GOV
|443.40
|432.44 千
|4.12
|
912810RV:GOV
|429.00
|418.63 千
|3.99
|
912810RG:GOV
|396.00
|412.96 千
|3.93
|
912810RJ:GOV
|421.00
|411.17 千
|3.92
|
912810QE:GOV
|318.60
|394.58 千
|3.76
|
912810RP:GOV
|398.20
|388.72 千
|3.70
|
912810RM:GOV
|396.00
|386.66 千
|3.68
|
912810RZ:GOV
|378.80
|351.12 千
|3.34
企業概要
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the U.S. Government bond market and includes public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイトwww.spdrseurope.com