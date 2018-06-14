SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+
LUTRL:IX
Cboe CXE EU
28.665
USD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 0:30 JST 2018/06/15
始値
28.665
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
28.665 - 28.665
出来高
0
前日終値
28.665
52週レンジ
28.665 - 28.665
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
3.602
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912810SA:GOV
|216.00
|211.76 千
|5.91
|
912810RD:GOV
|174.00
|193.89 千
|5.41
|
912810RS:GOV
|209.20
|185.74 千
|5.18
|
912810RU:GOV
|193.80
|185.45 千
|5.18
|
912810RM:GOV
|188.00
|184.66 千
|5.15
|
912810RG:GOV
|173.00
|181.54 千
|5.07
|
912810RY:GOV
|189.00
|176.20 千
|4.92
|
912810RJ:GOV
|178.00
|174.89 千
|4.88
|
912810RB:GOV
|162.00
|155.79 千
|4.35
|
912810QH:GOV
|102.80
|124.23 千
|3.47
企業概要
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the U.S. Government bond market and includes public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイトwww.spdrseurope.com