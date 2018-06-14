SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+

LUTRL:IX
Cboe CXE EU
28.665
USD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 0:30 JST 2018/06/15
始値
28.665
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
28.665 - 28.665
出来高
0
前日終値
28.665
52週レンジ
28.665 - 28.665
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
3.602
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912810SA:GOV
216.00 211.76 千 5.91
912810RD:GOV
174.00 193.89 千 5.41
912810RS:GOV
209.20 185.74 千 5.18
912810RU:GOV
193.80 185.45 千 5.18
912810RM:GOV
188.00 184.66 千 5.15
912810RG:GOV
173.00 181.54 千 5.07
912810RY:GOV
189.00 176.20 千 4.92
912810RJ:GOV
178.00 174.89 千 4.88
912810RB:GOV
162.00 155.79 千 4.35
912810QH:GOV
102.80 124.23 千 3.47
企業概要
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the U.S. Government bond market and includes public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所
SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号
+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイト
www.spdrseurope.com