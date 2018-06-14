企業概要

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the U.S. Government bond market and includes public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.