SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+

LUTRL:EB
Cboe BXE EU
28.665
USD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
28.665
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
28.665 - 28.665
出来高
0
前日終値
28.665
52週レンジ
28.665 - 28.665
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
10.577
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.3927
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.37%
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
1.37%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912810RU:GOV
631.80 601.57 千 5.73
912810RD:GOV
415.00 459.56 千 4.38
912810RX:GOV
443.40 432.44 千 4.12
912810RV:GOV
429.00 418.63 千 3.99
912810RG:GOV
396.00 412.96 千 3.93
912810RJ:GOV
421.00 411.17 千 3.92
912810QE:GOV
318.60 394.58 千 3.76
912810RP:GOV
398.20 388.72 千 3.70
912810RM:GOV
396.00 386.66 千 3.68
912810RZ:GOV
378.80 351.12 千 3.34
企業概要
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 10+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond UCITS ETF is an open-ended, UCITS compliant, physically-backed exchange-traded fund domiciled in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the U.S. Government bond market and includes public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with a maturity of over ten years. It tracks a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所
SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号
+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイト
www.spdrseurope.com