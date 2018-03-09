Lutetia Capital - Lutetia Ab
LUTABSI:FP
115.39
EUR
0.10
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
112.06 - 115.62
1年トータルリターン
2.93%
年初来リターン
0.51%
前日終値
115.29
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
115.39
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
37.747
設定日
03/26/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN-FRANCOIS COMTE / FABRICE SEIMAN
定額申込手数料
10.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lutetia Absolute Return is an open-end UCITS IV fund incorporated in France. The objective of the Fund is to obtain an absolute return uncorrelated from the markets. The Fund will pursue a set of low-risk strategies such as share class, dual listings and right issues arbitrage, using a combination of quantitative and fundamental approach.
住所Lutetia Capital
7 Place Vendome
75001 Paris
電話番号Tel : +33 1-79-97-97-97
Webサイトwww.lutetiacapital.com