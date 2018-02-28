Lusofundo - Fundo de Investi
LUSOFND:PL
8.82
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.82 - 9.16
1年トータルリターン
-3.70%
年初来リターン
-0.20%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Portugal
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
8.8177
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
07/22/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.09%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lusofundo - Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario Fechado is an close-end Fund incorporated in Portugal. The Fund's objective it to achive capital growth in the medium to long-term. The Fund will allocate at least 75% of its assets in a n investment portfolio which primarily invests in commercial and residential buildings, land and construction in and around the greater Lisbon area.
住所Norfin SGFII SA
Campo Grande, 35 - 10 A - C
Lisbon
Portugal
電話番号351-21-318-2520
Webサイトwww.norfin.pt