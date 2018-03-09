Lakefield UCITS-SICAV - Swis
LUSMSCC:LX
138.00
EUR
0.44
0.32%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
117.64 - 144.79
1年トータルリターン
16.27%
年初来リターン
0.39%
前日終値
137.56
52週レンジ
117.64 - 144.79
1年トータルリターン
16.94%
年初来リターン
0.39%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
138
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
50.316
設定日
11/30/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.08%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lakefield UCITS-SICAV - Swiss Mid & Small Cap Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of equities.
住所Registered Office:
2, avenue Charles de Gaulle
L-1653 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-