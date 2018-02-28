Fundo de Investimento Imobil
LUSITAN:PL
8.05
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.05 - 8.99
1年トータルリターン
-10.43%
年初来リターン
-10.16%
52週レンジ
8.05 - 8.99
1年トータルリターン
-10.43%
年初来リターン
-10.16%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Portugal
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
8.0549
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
04/04/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario Fechado Lusitania is a closed-end Real Estate Fund incorporated in Portugal. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation.
住所Fund Box SGFII SA/Portugal
電話番号351-213-103-620
Webサイト
-