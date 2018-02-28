Lusimovest - Fundo de Invest
LUSIMOV:PL
58.93
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
57.02 - 58.93
1年トータルリターン
3.47%
年初来リターン
0.45%
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Portugal
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
58.9313
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/30/2013)
137.915
設定日
07/19/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.25%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.13%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lusimovest Fundo de Investimento Imobiliario is a closed-end fund incorporated in Portugal. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth by allocating at least 75% in real estate and a maximum of 10% in constructible land along with fixed-income positions.
住所Santander Asset Management - SGFIM
Rua Mesquita, 6
1070-238, Lisbon
Portugal
電話番号351-21-389-3400