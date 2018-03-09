NB GARANTIZADO EUROPA 100 FI
LUSGARA:SM
10.73
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.98 - 10.74
1年トータルリターン
18.66%
年初来リターン
14.40%
前日終値
10.73
52週レンジ
8.98 - 10.74
1年トータルリターン
18.90%
年初来リターン
14.40%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Short Term Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.72847
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
5.465
設定日
07/03/1997
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BERTA FERDINAND
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.95%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ527910:COR
|2.10 千
|2.23 百万
|39.49
|
EJ588465:COR
|1.70 千
|1.74 百万
|30.73
|
EJ506675:COR
|1.10 千
|324.50 千
|5.75
企業概要
NB GARANTIZADO EUROPA 100 FI is an open-end fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is to guarantee at maturity the initial investment plus a return linked to the performance of the Ibex 35 Index. The Fund invests in fixed-income instruments with a minimum P2/BBB rating and an average one year maturity.
住所Novo Banco Gestion SGIIC SA
C/ Serrano # 88
28006 Madrid
Spain
電話番号34-90-081-1270
Webサイトhttps://www.nbgestion.es