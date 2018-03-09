Plan 65 Bolsa Plus Plan de P
LUSF65P:SM
7.85
EUR
0.06
0.83%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
7.52 - 8.12
1年トータルリターン
2.69%
年初来リターン
0.26%
前日終値
7.78
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Spain
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
7.84518
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
2.490
設定日
02/13/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Plan 65 Bolsa Plus Plan de Pensiones is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests a maximum of 75% of its assets in stocks and the rest in fixed-income securities. This pension plan targets those individuals with a retirement horizon.
住所Santander Pensiones EGFP SA
Camino Alto de Madrid
Boadilla del Monte
Madrid 28660
Spain
電話番号91-520-9033