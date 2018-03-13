SG ETC x5 Daily Long USD and
LUSE5:IM
BrsaItaliana
39.69
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
114
前日終値
39.69
52週レンジ
36.63 - 98.09
1年トータルリターン
-58.82%
年初来リターン
-14.74%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
39.5421
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
19.771
設定日
10/16/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.08%
乖離率52週平均値
0.24%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.88%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-25.53%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
SG ETC x5 Daily Long USD and Short EUR Collateralized is an ETC, UCITS eligible, incorporated in Luxembourg and listed on Borsa Italiana. The ETC provides a five times daily exposure Long USD and Short EUR, net of fees and costs. SG ETCs are 105% collateralized on a daily basis with UCITS compliant collateral.
住所SG Issuer SA
33, boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352 27 85 44 1
Webサイト
-